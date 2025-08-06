HARRY MARTINEZ: False religionist

There is hardly a cowboy series that does not include a medicine man in his brightly painted wagon claiming to cure all maladies. Considering that some illnesses are psychosomatically induced, there probably were those who actually benefitted from drinking a “cure all” elixir. Regardless, these medicine peddlers were fakes, playing on the woes of humanity.

Unfortunately, the old western medicine men were just one type of false merchants. Every area of life has its fakery, even the spiritual realm. The Apostle Peter devoted his second epistle to addressing and exposing the characteristics of false religionists. Though these false teachers had not arrived in his location, they had already permeated the local churches where Jude was ministering.

Jude, the half-brother of Jesus, offered strong advice to those who would receive his epistle … “Dear friends, although I was very eager to write to you about the salvation we share, I felt I had to write and urge you to contend for the faith that was once for all entrusted to the saints. For certain men whose condemnation was written about long ago have secretly slipped in among you. They are godless men, who change the grace of our God into a license for immorality and deny Jesus Christ our only Sovereign and Lord” (Jude 3-4 NIV).

Peter describes these false communicators as … “Bold and arrogant, these men are not afraid to slander celestial beings; yet even angels, although they are stronger and more powerful, do not bring slanderous accusations against such beings in the presence of the Lord. But these men blaspheme in matters they do not understand” (2 Peter 2:10-12 NIV). Jude amplifies on the character of these individuals … “These men are blemishes at your love feasts, eating with you without the slightest qualm — shepherds who feed only themselves. They are clouds without rain, blown along by the wind; autumn trees, without fruit and uprooted — twice dead. They are wild waves of the sea, foaming up their shame; wandering stars, for whom blackest darkness has been reserved forever” (Jude 12-13 NIV). While they appear to be one thing, they are devoid of the Word of God, rejecting even the grace which brings salvation and determine in their motivation to divide and destroy the local assemblies of believers.

There have and will always be those who present a false gospel, denying that faith alone in the fact … “that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Cor 15:3-4 NIV), results in eternal life and relationship with God. Paul and Silas’ response to the Philippian jailer who desired to be saved was pointedly simple and clear … “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved — you and your household” (Acts 16:31 NIV). No religious act was needed, just simple faith in Christ. That was and remains the message of God’s wonderful grace extended to mankind, who by nature opposes God. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom 5:8 NIV). “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich” (2 Cor 8:9 NIV).

An American folk hymn asks an unfathomable question … “What wondrous love is this, O my soul, that caused the Lord of bliss to bear the dreadful curse for my soul? The most profound answer is found in the Gospel according to John … “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son” (John 3:16-18 NIV).