EDDIE SEAGLE: August-time in the landscape

“August is like the Sunday of summer.” Kelly Dwyer. “August is the border between summer and fall. It is the month of dust and heavy sun, of tired gardens and heavy afternoons.” Jean Hersey. “August is the slow, gentle month that stretches out the longest across the span of a year. It yawns and lingers on with the light in its palms.” Victoria Erickson. “This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer’s last stand.” Sara Baume. “August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” Sylvia Plath.

We watch and listen as the songbirds sing notes of joy to us, while observing the birds of prey soaring above in the seasonal sky. The squirrels scamper and the rabbits hop about the landscape while the geese can be heard as they fly in unison across the summer sky. A turtle, a turkey, a deer, or a fox can be seen moving about the grounds in search of food and water. The screech-owl and whippoorwill can be heard in night landscape. Enjoy each wildlife moment and store each experience in your mind and heart for future reference and story-telling to your family and friends.

Some August notes in the landscape include:

Angel’s Trumpet Bush: The plant is a perennial and blooms during the Christmas season exhibiting its showy flowers which resemble long trumpets of the angels. Because it likes warm days and cool nights, the month of December tends to favor extensive flower development and an awesome display of color (yellow, pink, purple, apricot, and white). Even though the tiny hummingbirds eat the angel’s trumpet’s nectar, humans and pets must be very careful around this plant. It comes from the deadly nightshade family and is poisonous. If you have this plant, simply wear gloves while working it and keep your pets away from its vicinity.

Asters (Michaelmas Daisies): In shades of pink, purple, blue and white, these delicate daisy-like blossoms begin opening in late August and continue until frost. Pinching in the early summer promotes mound development exhibiting dozens of flower buds. Asters will tend to creep throughout the garden, but they will blend particularly well with other flowers.

Bulbs: Fall flowering bulbs should be transplanted in the next few weeks. Preferred choices for autumn color include colchicums, crocuses, red spider lilies, baby cyclamen, and white swamp lilies. Delay planting spring flowering bulbs until November and December.

Caryopteris (blue mist shrub): Caryopteris is often grown in the perennial garden and slowly blossoms in August with dazzling blue flower clusters attracting butterflies and bees. If the caryopteris is pruned back in early spring, then the gray-green foliage is attractive all season.

Chelone (turtlehead): With blossoms shaped like turtles heads, chelone is a carefree fall blooming perennial with a dislike for excessive dry heat. Chelone grows in a dense clump offering attractive foliage and red, pink or white blooms to the landscape.

Chrysanthemums: There are many varieties of mums from which to select and plant in your landscape. Mum season is on the horizon. Plant potted mums in the ground later in August and into September and enjoy a season of many beautiful colors.

Impatiens: Pinch back leggy impatiens to make them more compact and to stimulate flowering. They recover quickly from pruning and produce flowers again in two to three weeks. After pinching, apply a low nitrogen fertilizer such as 4-0-8 at approximately one-half cup every square yard of bed area. Water the fertilizer into the soil, being sure to wash off any fertilizer spilled on the leaves.

Pansies: Set out pansy plants later in August, or sow seeds directly in garden in well-prepared soil. The pansies should bloom before the first killing frost. As temperatures begin to warm in late winter, they should put on new growth for another show in the spring. Pansies work very effectively as bedding plants, borders, rock garden placements, edging materials, and in planters.

Pine Straw Mulch: It is time to start thinking about replacing the pine straw mulch in your beds if it is weathered and discolored. However, if it is in fairly good shape, simply add a thin layer of fresh pine straw over the top of it as a refresher for aesthetics. Replace the pine straw every few years in your landscape beds depending on appearance, structure, and accumulated depth.

Roses: If your roses have been bothered by insects and diseases, it’s a good idea to remove the old mulch and replace it with new material. Also, remove diseased canes and continue with a weekly spray program for insects and diseases. Keep the plants watered on scheduled program in order to encourage a good flower display in the fall.

Knockout Roses: Select pruning for shape can continue to be practiced. Water regularly and fertilize after each showing of flowers with an appropriate knockout rose fertilizer. Prune during late winter or early spring (about mid-February) before new growth appears.

Solidago (goldenrod): Goldenrod is finally getting the attention it deserves as newer varieties (Fireworks and Golden Fleece) are sturdy and full of fall blooms. These plants can be used wisely in the landscape.

Sunflowers: SunBelievable offers months of extraordinary color with large, vibrant blooms. Sunny yellow petals with a dash of red surround the large brown center of each astonishing flower from spring until the first frost.

Develop a plant material shopping list for planting activities next month and start collecting cones, acorns, dried leaves of cucumber magnolias, grape vines, and similar materials for Christmas wreaths and decorations. Continue to protect yourself from any heat issues in the great outdoors that could become a serious health hazard for you. Enjoy your every moment with the flora and fauna in the landscape.

“Father, I want those You have given Me to be with Me where I am, and to see My glory, the glory You have given Me because You loved Me before the creation of the world.” John 17:24. “Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it.” Hebrews 13:2. “I have made You known to them, and will continue to make You known in order that the love You have for Me may be in them and that I myself may be in them.” John 17:26. “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior…” Isaiah 43:2-3.

Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.