Memoir shares untold story of Moultrie WWII heroine

Brenda Partridge-Brown, seated center, shares a moment with friends, family and ladies of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution during her book signing for “Echoes of a Little Brown Soldier Girl: A Daughter's Journey Through History,” held Saturday at the Moultrie- Colquitt County library. (Akilah C. Clarke/Special to The Observer)

Brenda Partridge-Brown, right, presents a personally signed copy of “Echoes of a Little Brown Soldier Girl: A Daughter’s Journey Through History” to Michele Smith, left, at the Moultrie–Colquitt County Library book signing, held Saturday. (Akilah C. Clarke/Special to The Observer)

MOULTRIE — On Saturday, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library welcomed author Brenda Partridge-Brown for a heartfelt book signing event celebrating the release of her new publication, “Echoes of a Little Brown Soldier Girl: A Daughter’s Journey Through History.”

Sponsored by the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the event served as both a literary milestone and a poignant tribute to Partridge-Brown’s late mother, Willie Belle Irvin-Partridge — a native of Moultrie and member of the historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Partridge-Brown’s book blends personal recollections with meticulously gathered historical detail, offering readers an intimate window into the life of a woman who served her country with honor during a time when both race and gender posed barriers to recognition. Known as the “Six Triple Eight,” the battalion was the first and only all-female, predominantly Black Women’s Army Corps unit deployed overseas during World War II. Their mission: to sort and deliver an immense backlog of mail to over 7 million American service members across Europe — a feat they completed in three months, half the time expected.

“My purpose for writing this book,” Partridge-Brown shared during the signing, “was to make sure my mother’s legacy lives on — not just through her children and grandchildren, but her great-great-grandchildren as well. Her story, and those of her sisters-in-arms, is part of not just Black history, but American history. It should never be forgotten.”

The journey to piece together Willie Belle’s story was anything but easy. Decades after her service, Partridge-Brown encountered a roadblock: a 1973 fire had destroyed many military personnel files, including those detailing her mother’s service. Undeterred, Partridge-Brown tapped into every resource she could — courthouse records, long-lost family photos, military databases, and even journals — gradually uncovering undeniable proof of her mother’s role in the 6888th.

Her persistence was driven by love and reverence.

“My mother would be so proud,” she said during an earlier proclamation ceremony held in June 2023 — an event that recognized Willie Belle’s 100th birthday and posthumously honored her with a city observance. “She served her beloved country even when that country didn’t love her back.”

Throughout the book, readers are introduced to a deeply personal side of history: stories of resilience, handwritten letters, photos retrieved from old trunks, and memories passed down from elders. Her narrative captures not only the wartime courage of her mother, but the everyday strength of a Southern woman who helped raise a family with grit and grace.

Partridge-Brown also spoke passionately about ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of the 6888th through initiatives like the 6888th Commemorative Stamp Petition — a grassroots movement led by retired Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Frazier that has garnered national support.

“This history has been hidden long enough,” Partridge-Brown said. “It’s time we share it with the world.”

Those who would like to support the petition can visit change.org and search “6888th” to add their signature.

Signed copies of “Echoes of a Little Brown Soldier Girl” are available through Partridge-Brown’s official website, madearstory.com, and can also be purchased online through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

As guests filed through the library last Saturday, many left with more than just a book. They left with a renewed sense of connection — not only to a Moultrie native who served with valor, but to a daughter who made it her mission to ensure that sacrifice would never be forgotten.