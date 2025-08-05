DOERUN — Both the city manager and city clerk of Doerun have resigned their positions. This was according to the Doerun Interim City Manager Frank Pierce in an email to The Observer on Monday.

“Recently, a billing error was discovered that, over time, has cost the City of Doerun a significant amount of money. The City Council subsequently asked for and accepted the resignations of the city manager and city clerk,” Pierce said via email.

Alyssa Blakley stepped into the position of the city manager in September of 2022. After her resignation, Pierce was appointed to take over the position. Pierce said Sharon Walters was appointed to replace Kimberly Taylor, recently resigned city clerk, as Doerun’s interim city clerk.

“The City is taking steps to correct the issue and improve oversight moving forward,” Pierce stated.