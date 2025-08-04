Education briefs for Aug. 4, 2025

Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA— The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2025 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Area students include:

Moultrie: Ashley Ma, Lily Ren.

Students make dean’s list at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA— The following students have earned the distinction of dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2025. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Area students include:

Meigs: Sarah Overman

Moultrie: Wenkai Chen, Aralyn Cooper, Naya Williams.

Georgia Tech announces spring graduates

ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to 6,660 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 268th Commencement exercises May 1-3, at McCamish Pavilion (Ph.D. and bachelor’s) and Bobby Dodd Stadium (master’s).

Area students include:

Moultrie: Jonathan Bell, Ashley Ma.