MOULTRIE – Savannah State offensive lineman Kishawn Palmore has been named to the preseason All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football team.

Palmore, a former All-Region offensive tackle for Colquitt County, is a junior for the Tigers.

He was a team captain in his senior year as a Packer in 2022, when Colquitt went 13-1.

Of this and that:

• Colquitt County partisans can get a chance see Benedictine, the Packers season-opening opponent, when the Cadets travel to Kingsland to meet Camden County in a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 8.

Colquitt will travel to Bainbridge on Thursday, Aug. 7, for its scrimmage.

Tift County will travel to meet Brooks County in another scrimmage that evening that will feature a Region 1-6A team.

Lowndes played host to Thomas County Central, Valdosta went to Cook and Richmond Hill played Jenkins on Friday, Aug. 1, in a trio of scrimmages featuring Region 1-6A teams.

• Colquitt County is ranked No. 90 in the MaxPreps 2025 Preseason Top 100.

Grayson, at No. 4, is the highest-ranked Georgia team.

Thomas County Central is ranked No. 66; North Gwinnett, No. 68; Lee County, No. 75; and Lowndes, No. 93.

• According to the Georgia High School Football Daily, 55 Georgia high school teams have won 200 or more games since 2000.

Colquitt County is one of them, with 224.

Of the current Region 1-6A teams, Lowndes has won the most with 238.

Benedictine, which will play on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Colquitt County’s August 15 season-opener, has won 208 games.

Buford has won the most game since 2000 with 331.

• A number of former Packers will be head football coaches at Georgia high schools this season, including:

• Former Colquitt County assistant Phillip Brown is starting his second year at Dodge County. He led the Indians to a 9-3 record last year.

• Robert Craft is back for his ninth season as the head coach at North Forsyth.

Craft is 49-47 with the Region 6-6A Raiders, who were 5-5 in 2024.

• Jeff Hammond is starting his fourth season at Worth County. He has led the Rams to a 22-13 record, including a 9-4 mark last year when the team reached the Class 1A-Division I quarterfinals.

• Shelton Felton is back for his fifth season at Valdosta.

The Wildcats were 9-3 last year.

Felton has posted a 29-16 record at Valdosta.

• Former Colquitt County assistant coach Chad Nighbert has been named the head football coach at Brookwood High School.

Under Colquitt County’s Justin Rogers, Nighbert coached the Packers linebackers in 2019 and was the team’s co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

• Bill Ragans is back for his second season as the head coach at Lawton Chiles High in Tallahassee. The Timberwolves were 3-7 last season.

• Scott Roberts is back for his 11th season at Swainsboro.

The Tigers have gone 83-40 under his direction, although the team was just 4-7 last year.

• Granger Shook returns to Pike Road (Ala.) High, which was 10-4 last season.

• Cook High was just 4-7 under Byron Slack last season, but the Hornets are a combined 23-14 during his three seasons in Adel.

• Dacula went 4-7 last season in Reggie Stancil’s second year as the Falcons head coach.

But the program showed improvement after having gone 1-9 in 2023, Stancil’s first season.