MOULTRIE – Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence during the 82nd Annual 4-H State Congress as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta, July 22-25. Two Colquitt County 4-H’ers, competed at The State Congress this year, Abigail Moore and Lily Watson. Local 4-H’er Connor Moorehead also became a Master 4-Her at the State Congress.

State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests. It also includes recognition of youth development professionals, supporters, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.

Moore placed 3rd in the Sheep and Meat Goat project. Watson placed 1st in the Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts project. These students won their division at the District Project Achievement and went on to represent the Southwest District 4-H in Atlanta.

Students who place first at the state-level competitions in Georgia 4-H earn the title of “Master 4-H’er.” During State Congress, more than 200 delegates competed in 49 Project Achievement areas and eight delegates competed in the Leadership in Action contest. One individual from each project area and two Leadership in Action competitors received Master 4-H’er status. Special event Master 4-H’ers from the 2024-25 program year were also recognized at State Congress.

As a member of the Colquitt County S.A.F.E.Shooting Sports Air Pistol Team, Moorehead was the first-place, high individual at the State competition. He is also a member of the Colquitt County 4-H .22 Rimfire Team.

More than 60,000 youth receive instruction in Project Achievement each year through 4-H programs at the county level. This Georgia 4-H program element empowers young people with leadership, creativity, public speaking, and record keeping skills.

At the high school level, students choose a project of interest from a list of 52 categories in focus areas. These areas include agriculture, science, health, wellness, leadership, and civic engagement.

They subsequently research the topic, create a detailed presentation, and participate in related community service and civic engagement activities.

The State Congress competition also includes individual interviews with qualified professionals who engage with 4-H’ers about their project work.

State Congress also serves as an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations who provide guidance and support to Georgia 4-H’ers.

Lauren Clark, Screven County 4-H Agent, received the Ryles Rising Star Award during the 4-H Leadership Banquet. Senator Larry Walker III received the 4-H Green Jacket Award, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter received the Friend of 4-H Award, and Sonya Jones, Pulaski County 4-H Agent and County Extension Coordinator, received the William H. Booth Award during the 4-H Annual Banquet.

The State Congress is made possible by generous contributions from organizations that support positive youth development in Georgia. Major sponsors include Georgia’s EMCs, Georgia 4-H Foundation, and Georgia Master 4-H Club. Georgia 4-H Pillar and the presenting sponsors include The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Inc., Premium Peanut, Kelly Loeffler, META, and Chemours.

For more information about Georgia 4-H, contact the local University of Georgia County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.