MOULTRIE – As its motto this season, the Colquitt County softball team has adopted the Sanskrit word “mudita,” which means a vicarious joy rooted in the success of others.

And coach Taylor Barber says his Lady Packers are taking the motto to heart as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Colquitt will open with a 5:30 p.m. junior varsity/varsity doubleheader against Bainbridge on Monday at Packer Park.

“We’re seeing how it works at practice,” Barber said of his defending Region 1-6A champion Lady Packers. “We’ve had some of the best practices I’ve had since I’ve been a head coach.

“And we’ve got to take that into Monday. We have to to understand who we are and that we really, really want to play for the other people who are in our locker room.”

Colquitt lost five seniors from the 2024 team that went 19-12, including All-State performer RaJayla McBride, who signed to play at Alcorn State.

McBride hit .419 and stole 43 bases last season.

Colquitt also is replacing Aziah McNeal, Libby Wetherington, Montana Tatum and Shyanne Harp.

But the Lady Packers return all three of their top pitchers, including Region Player of the Year Peyton Arrington, who went 10-4 with a 2.02 ERA last year.

Kamry Paulk and Lilah Thompson also are back after having success in the circle last year.

Arrington and Paulk were solid on Thursday in Colquitt’s 9-3 scrimmage victory over Thomasville at Packer Park.

And while Thompson did not pitch against the Lady Bulldogs, Delyzsha Tillman worked an inning in which she allowed three base runners, but only one run.

“Peyton was Peyton,” Taylor said. “Kamry threw the ball well. And Dee (Tillman) got in a jam, but kept it to only one run.”

The Lady Packers also can hand the ball to Karleigh Heard.

“We’ve got options there,” Taylor said of his pitching staff.

Colquitt is looking for some offense to replace what was produced by last year’s seniors.

Against Thomasville, Colquitt had nine hits, including a triple by catcher Lanie Burley and a double by Rhegan Harrell.

Tillman, Burley and Harrell each had two hits.

A four-run fourth inning gave the Lady Packers a 6-1 lead and they cruised from there.

“I was really pleased,” Barber said of his team’s effort on Thursday. “We’ve had a real good summer. They’ve put in a lot of work and have gotten a whole lot better.

“All 14 kids got to play several innings and we were able to get several looks (defensively) out there.”

Barber, who was named the region’s Coach of the Year last season in his first year back at his high school alma mater, likes his team’s defense.

Against Thomasville, the Lady Packers did not commit an error.

Colquitt started Burley, a veteran, behind the plate, Rhylee Tillery at first base, Paulk at second base, Tillman at third and Allie Eure, who started as a freshman last season, at shortstop.

Arrington and Paulk also are solid defensively when playing in the infield.

The outfield of Gracie McKellar in left, Harrell in center and Caroline Eidson in right is fast and athletic.

Hallie Thompson was the designated hitter before relieving Burley behind the plate.

Barber also likes the improvement made by Caselynn Allen and is impressed by potential of little Aaliyah Ybarra.

“She can play all over the field,” he said.

Arrington batted leadoff on Thursday as befitting the team-leading .438 she hit last season.

She stroked nine doubles, three triples and drove in a team-leading 31 runs during her Player of the Year season.

Burley batted .297 and led the team with three home runs last year.

Harrell hit .328.

“I really like our team,” Barber said. “We know we’ve got arms and we know we can play defensively.

“We just have to understand our niche offensively. I wouldn’t be surprised see a bunch of 3-2 and 4-3 games this year.”

After Monday’s opener against Bainbridge, the Lady Packers will travel to Lee County to meet the Lady Trojans on Tuesday.

The game at Bainbridge originally scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday, August 22.

Barber said he expects Richmond Hill to make a run at the Region 1-6A title this season.

Colquitt swept Richmond Hill 2-1, 2-1 and 3-2 in their region-opening series last year.

The Lady Wildcats went 11-1 in region games the rest of the way and finished second in the standings.

“And they have everybody back,” Barber said.

Lowndes and Tift County again will battle for playoff berths.

Camden County and Valdosta should be improved.

“We’ll just have to get going and see where it takes us,” Barber said.