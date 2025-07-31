MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Carson Tyler and Josh Hedberg won the bronze medal in synchronized platform diving this week in the World Diving Championships in Singapore.

It marked the first time the U.S. earned a medal in World Diving Championships men’s event since 2015.

The two rallied from a sixth-place tie after the first two dives to reach the podium.

China’s Cheng Zilong and Zhu Zifeng took the gold medal.

Tyler and Hedberg scored a 410.70, taking bronze by 11.43 points.

China swept the two men’s and two women’s synchro events at worlds for the fifth straight time.

The last time the U.S. earned a medal in a men’s diving event was in 2015 when David Boudia took silver on the platform event and Michael Hixon earned a bronze on 1-meter.

The U.S. had not won a men’s synchro medal since 2009.

The Moss Farms Diving-trained Tyler represented the U.S. at last year’s Paris Olympics, where he had a fourth-place finish on the 3-meter springboard.

Tyler was a senior at Indiana University during the 2024-2025 college season. A two-time state diving champion at Colquitt County, he is also a five-time NCAA diving champion.

Hedberg is an individual platform national champion and will join the Indiana University swimming and diving team this fal

Email newsletter signup