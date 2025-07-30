MOULTRIE – ElliReese Niday has raised her number of Junior National Diving championships to 10 with a sweep of all three boards in this year’s event in Mission Viejo, Calif.

The Junior Nationals sweep was the third for the 13-year-old Moultrie diver, who trains with War Eagle Diving in Auburn, Ala.

Niday won on platform in 2021 as a 9 year old and got her first sweep in 2022. She followed with another in 2023.

After not competing at Junior Nationals last year because of an injury, she won handily on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and on platform this year in the 12-13 age group.

In Mission Viejo, this week, she won on 1-meter with a score of 318.55.

Elle Jolly of the Carolina Dive Academy was second with a 264.10 and Katherine Mo of Huntington, California’s McCormick Divers was third with a 256.15.

On 3-meter, Niday won with a 369.00.

Raine Rutter of Stanford (California) Diving was 80.20 points back in second place with a 288.80.

Jolly took the bronze medal with a 273.35.

Niday won her fourth career Junior National platform championship with a 302.85 on Sunday.

Rutter was second with a 270.20 and Sawyer Watts of the host Mission Viejo Natadores earned the bronze medal with a 237.95.

Niday will compete next in the Junior Pan American Games that will be held Aug. 9-23 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

In May, Niday, just three months past her 13th birthday, became one of the youngest national champions in history when she won the 10-meter title at the USA Diving National Championships in Auburn, Ala.

She finished with 721.40 points, defeating Texas sophomore Bayleigh Cranford — who is six years older — by 10 points.

She also won a silver medal with her second-place finish in the women’s platform finals at the American Cup, which was held June 12-15 at the Peak Health Aquatic Center in Morgantown, W.Va.

Niday also won three gold medals in the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.

She had won silver medal on platform and finished fourth on 3-meter in the 2021 junior Pan American Championships.