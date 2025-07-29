Moderated by Benjie Nobles, criminal justice faculty at SRTC, far right, a panel of government representatives answer questions at last year's Eggs & Issues event. On the panel, from the left are Georgia House Rep. Chas Cannon; Jody Redding from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp and Charles White from the office of U.S. Rep. Austin Scott.

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the Southern Regional Technical College’s Conference Room.

This signature event provides Chamber members and the community with an opportunity to engage with local leaders and gain insights into issues affecting Colquitt County.

This breakfast meeting will feature a series of informative panel sessions covering critical sectors including agriculture, education, government, healthcare, and next generation leadership.

Attendees will hear expert commentary, updates on local initiatives, innovative programming, and information regarding available community resources.

The event will also include an interactive Q&A session, allowing for direct dialogue between panelists and participants.

“This is a valuable opportunity for our members and the wider business community to connect and gain firsthand knowledge about the initiatives and challenges shaping our county,” said Jasmin Luna, program services director.

This year’s Eggs and Issues is possible through the support of Southern Regional Technical College that serves as a sponsor. For additional details or to register for the event, please contact the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.