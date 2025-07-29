MOULTRIE – The 2025-2026 school year kicked off with a convocation for all district employees on Monday. The Teacher of the Year and BRAVO Employee of the Year were announced as part of the convocation ceremony. Jodi Beth Stuckey of Cox Elementary was named the Teacher of the Year, and Jerrell Anderson of C.A. Gray Junior High was named the BRAVO Employee of the Year.

Stuckey has been teaching for 19 years and currently teaches fifth grade special education, focusing on writing, math, and ELA.

Before being announced as the winner, Stuckey said, “Being nominated for Teacher of the Year is a true honor. I feel incredibly unworthy, especially standing alongside such inspiring educators. This award belongs to the entire team at Cox Elementary. We walk this journey together with one goal, to impact students with purpose and love. I’m simply following the path God has laid before me.”

She and her husband, Will, are Moultrie natives; he is also an educator in the district. The other District Teacher of the Year Award finalists were Crystal Bell of Colquitt County High School and Monyana Coasey of Funston Elementary.

Anderson serves as the school registrar and has been in education for six years.

He said, “I’m blessed to support students academically, emotionally, and spiritually. For me, this is a ministry, creating spaces where students feel seen and valued. I proudly share this recognition with all classified staff.”

He and his wife, Carmen, have served as surrogates to many children in their community. The other BRAVO award finalists included Lee Bankston from Colquitt County High School and Gabby Ramirez of R.B. Wright Elementary.

Thanks to the community’s generosity, Stuckey and Anderson each received a gift basket from local merchants and the Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, a one-year YMCA membership, a custom Employee of the Year ring from Herff Jones, and a check for $3,850.

Superintendent Dan Chappuis said, “On behalf of our Board of Education and leadership team, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to our sponsors, school communities, and the selection committee. Your commitment to celebrating excellence in education is one of the things that make this district so special.”

Schools selected their nominations for the district award at the end of last school year. Each nominee and finalist received a gift bag of items and a monetary prize from the district. A panel of outside judges reviewed all the nomination packets over the summer to select this year’s winners.