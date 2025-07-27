MOULTRIE – J.G. Joseph rolled in a putt on the second playoff hole to give him and teammate Daniel Montgomery the championship of the 71st Ramsey Pidcock Invitational on Sunday at Sunset Country Club.

Joseph and Montgomery, both from Valdosta, were tied with Moultrie brothers Jared and Jonathan Bridges at 130 after regulation.

The twosomes then teed off from No. 18 to determine the winner.

But that hole didn’t decide it.

When they played 18 again, Joseph and Montgomery got the win.

The two Bridges shot 63-67 to reach 130. Joseph and Montgomery followed their Saturday 64 with a 66 on Sunday.

The two had played together just once before, “but we make a good team,” Joseph said.

“And what a great place to play golf,” he added. “We really enjoyed playing this tournament.”

The Bridges brothers were trying to duplicate their 2016 Ramsey Pidcock Invitational win.

Their score was two shots better than the one they put up nine years ago, but they still came up just short.

The two teams played in the first flight.

The 2024 Ramsey Pidcock championship team of Andy Blanton and Reb Benton finished second in the championship flight.

Their 133 left them in a tie with the team of Chandler Studdard and Tyler Rutherford.

But Studdard and Rutherford’s Sunday 67 was three shots better than Blanton and Benton’s 70 and gave them first place in the championship flight.

Blanton and Benton shot 130 in their win last year.

This year’s Ramsey Pidcock Invitational drew 118 teams.

The top finishers in each flight were:

Championship flight: Chandler Studdard and Tyler Rutherford, first, 133; Andy Blanton and Reb Benton, second, 133; Matt Key and Wesley Rogers, third, 134; Todd Hilton and Chase McLain, fourth, 135; Tanner Brown and J.W. Griffin, fifth, 136.

Flight 1: J.G. Joseph and Daniel Montgomery, first, 130; Jared Bridges and Jonathan Bridges, second, 130; Cooper Collins and J. Davis, third, 131; Brock Young and Clarke Hendrick, fourth, 133; Brandon Anthony and Gamble Montgomery, fifth, 134.

Flight 2: Seth Williams and TJ Williams, first, 136; Jonathan Ladson and Chapman Painter, second, 136; G. Gilliard and R. Taylor, third, 137; Michael Smith and Candler Carter, fourth, 142; K. Goff and W. Dean, fifth,142; and Jacob Rowell and Jeremy Rowell, sixth 144.

Flight 3: Tal Hartsfield and Brandon Bennett, first, 138; Andy Scott and Andy Kistler, second, 142; Will Keller and Eric McKelvey, third 144; Ryan Borger and Blake Borger, fifth, 145; Gannon Hall and Adrian Fletcher, sixth, 145.

Flight 4: Mark Thomas and Steve Ready, first, 145; Cliff Kirbo and Logan McLean, second, 146; Dug Schwalls an Thomas Gonzalez, third, 146; Slater Stringer and George Mori, fourth, 148; Rod Howell and Chris Griffin, fifth, 148; Chris Roberts and Martin Cardin, sixth, 149.

Flight 5: Paxton Clark and Bert Brown, first, 142; Tommy Brown and Travis Smith, second, 147; Davis Edwards and Billy Edwards, third, 148; Jeremy Poole and Bryce Layfield, fourth, 150; Jake Mobley and Ron Womack, fifth, 151; Bo Cunningham and Jeff Roberts, sixth, 152.

Flight 6: Tucker Hathcock and Trace Eakins, first, 149; Lavon Stripling and Guy Stripling, second, 150; Ron Beck and Rusty Moore, third, 155; Mike Halphen and Ricky Lacey, fourth, 156; John Mark Mobley and Max DeMott, fifth, 156; Ed Norman and Jim Turner, 156.

Flight 7: Dusty Dalton and Greg Connell, first, 155; Tim Barber and Mike Briggs, second, 155; Chuck DeMott and Kurt DeMott, third, 155; Chip Blalock and Sonny Presley, fourth, 160; Ian Brinson and Jared Horne, fifth, 160; and Steve Stripling and Ricky Dell, sixth, 161.