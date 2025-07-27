Colquitt County’s ElliReese Niday, center, is shown on the podium after winning the 12-13 girls 1-meter title at USA Diving’s Junior National Championships being held in Mission Viejo, Calif. At left is runner-up Elle Jolly of the Carolina Diving Academy, who finished 54.45 points behind Niday. At right is Long Beach, California’s Katherine Mo, who was third. The Junior National championship was the eighth for Niday, who also will compete on the 3-meter springboard and on platform in the Championships, which will run through August 3. Ten members of the Moss Farms Diving program also are competing for Junior National championships. (Submitted photo)

