Theme announced for Christmas parade Published 10:36 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

MOULTRIE — It’s hard to feel like Christmas when it’s 98 degrees, but Downtown Moultrie is doing its best.

Downtown merchants are celebrating Christmas in July with sales all week, according to a video posted to the Downtown Moultrie GA Facebook page.

And that made the timing right for another holiday announcement: the theme for the 2025 Festival of Lights Christmas Parade.

The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 11, which gives participants almost five months to plan their floats around the theme: Winter Wonderland.

“Earlier this year, snow fell and accumulated in large amounts for the first time in decades,” said another post on the Facebook page. “Kids were out of school, parents were off work, and so many happy memories were made during that time. Sledding, snowman building, and snowball fights took place across Colquitt County.

“This year, our parade and downtown Window Decorating Contest theme will be ‘Winter Wonderland’ to pay tribute to the fun had by all,” the post said. “So get ready for twinkling lights, frosted floats, and a celebration that captures the wonder of winter in South Georgia.”

The Downtown Moultrie Facebook page held to the week’s theme with its Throwback Thursday posting too: Photos of the snowfall earlier this year and children’s letters to Santa printed in old editions of The Moultrie Observer.