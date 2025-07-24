Schools to welcome students at open house events Published 1:35 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

MOULTRIE — Colquitt County schools are preparing for the start of a new year.

Both the county public schools and Colquitt Christian Academy resume classes Aug. 4, and both will hold open house events July 31 for students to meet their teachers.

In the public schools:

— Pre-K through fifth grade will hold open house 5-7 p.m. at all elementary schools.

— Sixth and seventh grades will have open house 3-6 p.m. at Willie J. Williams Middle School.

— Eighth grade will have open house 3-6 p.m. at C.A. Gray Junior High School.

— Ninth through 12th grades will have open house 5-7 p.m. at Colquitt County High School.

— The Achievement Center will have open house 5-7 p.m.

— GEAR Gifted Center and Vereen School will host their open house events 4-6 p.m. at the respective schools.

The Colquitt County School District’s website offers more information to start the school year at https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/back-to-school.

Colquitt Christian Academy’s open house will feature classroom tours at 5 p.m. followed by a parent meeting at 6.