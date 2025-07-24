Funeral set for former Commissioner Randy Bannister

MOULTRIE — Funeral services will be held Friday for a former Colquitt County commissioner.

Randy Bannister, who served on the Board of Commissioners from 1995 to 2002, died Monday at the age of 81.

The funeral will be 3 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home. The Rev. Julian Griner will officiate.

Bannister’s father bought Moultrie Livestock in 1958, and Bannister worked there in high school before eventually taking over the business. He sold it and retired in 2020, according to his obituary. The obituary also said he was a strong supporter of Colquitt County FFA, 4H and the steer show.

Bannister was a newcomer to politics when he ran against District 3 Commissioner Max Hancock and won in 1994. He took office the following January.

During his tenure on the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, the board brought spending under control, guided the renovation of the Colquitt County Courthouse and considered the county’s first zoning ordinance.

Email newsletter signup

“When I came in the county was basically broke,” Bannister told The Moultrie Observer when he ran for re-election in 2002. “They were having to borrow money to pay bills. The county commissioners and the city council were not getting along at all, and we absolutely weren’t getting any industry — no cooperation between them. That was one of my goals: unless we all pull together, we’re not going to get anywhere. …

“Now that the county is in pretty sound financial condition even with economics like they are right now, the county and city are getting along better than they ever have,” he continued. “We’re getting some industry. To get any with the way things are at this time is doing good. It’s really enjoyable to see things turned around like they are.”

Bannister is survived by Louise Cooper Bannister, his wife of 58 years; his two children, daughter Cissie Bannister Burley (and husband Rob) and son Fireball Bannister; his five grandchildren, Robert Lee Burley of Gulfport, Mississippi, Madelyn Burley, Wesley Burley, Abby Bannister, and Emily Bannister, all of Moultrie; and great-grandson, Gavin Burley of Gulfport, Mississippi. His brother, Chuck Bannister (and wife Carol Peacock Bannister) and several cousins also survive.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.