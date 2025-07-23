Man dies of stab wound; woman charged Published 4:10 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie woman was charged with felony murder after a man she drove to the hospital died.

Moultrie police responded to Colquitt Regional Medical Center July 20 regarding a man who’d been dropped off at the emergency room with a stab wound.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Zayvone Brown of Moultrie, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a press release from Moultrie Police Chief Chad Castleberry.

“Detectives identified the individual who transported Brown to the hospital as Maronda French,” Castleberry said. “Detectives learned that Brown and French share a child together and were involved in an argument earlier in the evening. At some point during the argument, French stabbed Brown, then drove him to the hospital.”

French was later arrested and charged with felony murder.

If anyone has any further information on this case, please get in touch with the Moultrie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, at 229-890-5500, or the crime tip line at 229-890-5449.