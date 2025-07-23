EDDIE SEAGLE: Evergreen shrubs for privacy Published 7:51 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Are you looking to add a bit of privacy to your backyard? Maybe you’d like to block the view of a neighbor’s unsightly shed, or perhaps you’re hoping to create a buffer from a noisy street. A living privacy fence can help.

Creating a privacy hedge not only adds beauty to your garden and eliminates prying eyes, but evergreen shrubs provide shelter for wildlife as well. And, depending on what shrubs you choose, you might delight in watching nesting birds raise their young in the spring, then feeding on berries throughout the winter. Evergreen privacy fences can also serve as windbreaks, helping protect your garden from harsh, cold gusts.

Before you create a living privacy fence with shrubs, consider the location. Make sure you’re planting within your property lines, and avoid planting shrubs near power lines or over underground utilities. Always read the plant tag for the mature size of the shrubs to ensure they’ll fit the space as they grow.

Check your shrubs often for any signs of pests or diseases to keep your privacy fence healthy and looking lush and lovely. Prune only lightly the first year. As the hedge grows, prune to shape the hedge to your aesthetic preference, while also cutting out any dead wood to keep the hedge looking its best.

Six newer evergreen cultivars to consider for privacy hedges include:

Fragrant Olive Misty River™ – With emerald green, cream, and rouge-pink variegated foliage, Misty River offers fragrant flowers and matures to an 8-12 foot tall by 4-8 foot wide shrub, perfect as a specimen plant or fragrant hedge in USDA Zones 7-10.

Holly Red Sky™ – This dense, upright evergreen offers vibrant reddish new growth, black berries, and petite leaves, making it an ideal boxwood replacement, thriving in full sun to partial shade and maturing to 8 feet tall and 3 feet wide in USDA Zones 6-9.

Big Beauty® Gardenia – This stately gardenia, ideal for privacy hedges, boasts fabulous fragrance and gorgeous double white blooms in summer, growing 6-7 feet tall and wide in USDA Zones 7-9 while remaining naturally round and low-maintenance.

Arborvitae Private Jet™ – This fast-growing, columnar evergreen quickly forms a perfect privacy hedge or year-round focal point, reaching 15-20 feet tall and 4-5 feet wide in USDA Zones 3-9.

Distylium Linebacker™ – With its naturally upright, whiskey barrel shape in youth, Linebacker™ is a disease and pest-free evergreen that matures into an excellent, dense screen with lustrous dark green foliage, growing 8-10 feet tall and 6-8 feet wide in USDA Zones 7-9.

Schipka Cherry Laurel – This handsome, upright shrub forms a dense, vase-shaped privacy screen with glossy, medium-green foliage and fragrant white flowers in spring, does best in filtered sun or dappled shade, reaching 6-10 feet tall and wide in USDA Zones 6-9.

Are you ready to add excellent evergreen color and interest to your garden? Whether you choose evergreen shrubs for foundation plants, hedges, living privacy fences, or knot gardens, you’ll love the four seasons of interest evergreens add to your garden.

This fact sheet is provided as an education/inspirational service of the National Garden Bureau (https://ngb.org/evergreen-shrubs-foundation-hedges-privacy-knot-gardens/).

Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.