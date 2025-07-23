Authority to hold called meeting Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The South Georgia Government Services Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the City of Thomasville Council Chambers, 144 E. Jackson St. in Thomasville.

Items on the agenda include a presentation on the 2024 audit, a study on CNSNext Fiber to the Home, a collections contract, the purchase of two bucket trucks and a trencher, expansion of the CNSNext customer engagement facility and telephone regulatory concerns.