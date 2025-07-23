71st Ramsey Pidcock

draws record 120 teams Published 10:09 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

MOULTRIE – The 71st annual Ramsey Pidcock Invitational will play host to a record 120 teams when it tees off on Saturday at Sunset Country Club.

And among those twosomes will be the reigning champions, Andy Blanton and Reb Benton, who claimed the title last year with a 130.

Blanton will be chasing his fourth Ramsey Pidcock title since 2005 this weekend.

He teamed up with brother Kevin to win in 2005 and was joined by John Lee Redding in claiming the trophy in 2014.

The Blanton brothers were originally expecting to play together again last year before Kevin had to bow out with an elbow injury.

But Benton proved up to the task, helping the duo shoot Saturday’s best round, a 62.

They shot a 68 on Sunday to hold off Andew Eunice and Eli Stripling, who finished one shot back at 131.

Eunice and Stripling also will be back to play again in the annual two-day event. The two also shot a 126 in 2021.

The 120 teams will be chasing the Ramsey Pidcock record of 125 shot by Sam Hogan and Allen Hampton in 2007.

Joining the Blanton and Benton and Eunice and Stripling teams in the championship flight will be Parker Highsmith and Payne Elkins, Todd Hilton and Chase McLain, Austin Baker and Cavin Hall, Chandler Studdard and Tyler Rutherford, Chis Thompson and Luke Hylton, Tyler Key and Spencer Ball, Lee Wright and Zackery Parton, Bobby Chaney and Tyler Musslewhite, Tanner Brown and J.W. Griffin and Matt Key and Wesley Rogers.

The first flight includes J.Cody Neal and Andrew Goldberg, Jared Bridges and Jonathan Bridges, David Matthews and Josh Burk, Brandon Anthony and Gamble Montgomery, Reid Penuel and Kevin Blanton, Peyton Clark and Zach Kinnon, JD Joseph and Daniel Montgomery, Brock Young and Clarke Hendrick, Chase Blanton and Jason Blanton, Camden Collins and Cooper Folds, Zac Goodmo and Von Striplng and Kyle Goff and Wylee Dean.

Flight 2 includes Jacob Rowell and Jeremy Rowell, Grant Gilliard and Ryan Taylor, Jonathan Ladson and Chapman Painter, Scott Layfield and DJ Daniels, Tucker Brown and Marshall McCranie, Payne Newsome and Landon Brettel, Seth Williams and TJ Williams, Kohle Hargraves and Gannon Hargraves, Tyler Dallas and Jeremy Parker, Stephen Cheney Jr. and Steadman Taylor, Craig Stevens and Kelly Yielding, Candler Carter and Michael Smith, Matt McKenzie and Nick Pitts, Stacy Lasseter and Mike Davis, Jonathan Vines and Matt Wear and Brian Johns and Paul Tynan.

Playing in flight 3 are Ryan Borger and Blake Borger, Aaron Willis and Neil Johnson, Frank Whittington and Seth Coffee, Tyler George and Kristin Daugherty, Clay Ulmer and Kyle Reagan, Adrian Fletcher and Gannon Hall JD Goins and Marty Swilley, Hunter Whiddon and Justin Williams, Cal Hartsfield and Brandon Bennett, William Dismuke and Dax Reddick, Kellen Copeland and Clayton Brooks, Kyle Allyn and Carl Evans, Greg Smith and Tommy Pearce, Justin Felts and Tyson Shaw, JP Johnston and Brad Smith and Andy Scott and Andy Kistler.

Playing in flight 4 are Will Keller and Eric Mckelvey, Dug Schwalls and Thomas Gonzalez, Cliff Kirbo and Logan McLean, Jared Lee and Cole Posey, Todd Hood and Michael Hood, Lee Redding and Wayne Brown, Mark Thomas and Steve Ready, Clay Peters and Wright Rocket, Will Koran and Bobby Bruce, Martin Cardin and Chris Roberts, Jared Yost and Tyler Yost, Ryan Giddens and George Yonce, Slater Stringer and George Mori, Colt Kinlaw and Caleb Hayes, Blake Bennett and Daniel Mobley and Rod Howell and Chris Griffin.

Flight 5 includes Josh Newton and Justin Baker, Jake Mobley and Ron Wommack, Scottie Thompson and Michael Barwick, Todd Studdard and Jack Bass, Ray Sears and Ed Statom, Paxton Clark and Bert Brown, Gabe Heiderscheit and Reese Bledsoe, Tommy Smith and Travis Brown, Joe Novak and Mike Harper, Davis Edwards and Billy Edwards, Bo Cunningham and Jeff Roberts Brandon Smith and Griffin Dunn, Mack Hathcock and Eli Faison, Jeff Miller and Chris Chastain, Jeremy Poole and Bryce Layfield and Reid Diers and Trey Portier.

Playing in flight 6 are Max DeMott and John Mark Mobley, Rhett Hammond and Josh Goodman, Tucker Hathcock and Trace Eakins, Ron Beck and Rusty Moore, Ed Norman and Jim Turner, Mac Montgomery and Bubba Mobley, Cam Strange and Allen Dalton, Matt Whittington and Luke Hood, Mac Mackey and Albert Stringer, Rickey Bozeman and Carson Asbell, Will Stevens and Chip Rosser, Brian Marsh and Cory Newsome, Jeff Jursik and Wayne Kittles, Mark Blanchard and David Kirkland, Logan Wheeler and Hayden Bledsoe and Mike Halphen and Ricky Lacey.

Flight 7 includes Cole Pitts and Corey Moore, Jared Horne and Ian Brinson, Greg Connell and Dusty Dalton, Chip Blalock and Sonny Presley, Tim Barber and Mike Briggs, Kent Shealy and Quentin Bates, Wilson Hewitt and Alex Bledsoe, Dave Ogilvie and Greg Federico, Beau Dalton and Devin Smith, Gavin Ives and Tristin Kinsman, Lavon Stripling and Guy Stripling, Steve Stripling and Ricky Dell, Tyler Mobley and Chance Pitts, Russ Davis and Mason Davis, Brandon Owens and Jarrett Wilks and Chuck DeMott and Kurt DeMott.