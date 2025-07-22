Charges filed in child’s death Published 9:14 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

MOULTRIE — Two people face charges of child cruelty, and one of them a charge of murder, in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Julie Shaylin Hurst was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree.

Jessie Dalton Johnson was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and murder in the second degree.

Emergency personnel were called to a child who had apparently drowned in a bathtub in the early morning hours of July 8, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday. The child was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center then transferred to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched, which the CCSO said is standard procedure in all child death cases.

In the days that followed, investigators were in constant contact with the child’s medical care team and local prosecutors to obtain and discuss critical information, the CCSO said. Law enforcement conducted numerous interviews with individuals who had been close to the child, as well as paramedics, nurses, doctors, the Department of Family and Children Services and school personnel. Investigators reviewed documentation concerning his history and care, all of which led to charges being filed, the CCSO release said.

“The case has deeply affected everyone involved,” said Sheriff Rod Howell. “We are grateful for the tireless work of our investigators and the GBI. Through careful examination of the facts, interviews and historical records, we were able to uncover the truth behind this child’s tragic death and take appropriate legal action.”

The investigation remains ongoing, the CCSO press release said, and further details won’t be released now to preserve the integrity of the case.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Michael Morris at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430 or the GBI Region 9 Office at (229) 225-4090.