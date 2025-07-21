Two elementary schools recognized for cursive writing education Published 1:44 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Georgia Department of Education released the list of schools recognized for excellence in cursive writing through the John Hancock Award. Among Colquitt County schools, Hamilton Elementary and R.B. Wright Elementary received the Proficiency Ribbon recognition for student outcomes in cursive writing during the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the press release from the Georgia Department of Education, “This award celebrates the elementary, middle, and high schools that go above and beyond in teaching cursive writing, a skill that builds fine motor strength, enhances literacy, and allows students to engage meaningfully with historical texts in their original form.

“As part of Georgia’s English Language Arts (ELA) standards, cursive writing plays a vital role in preparing students for academic success and lifelong learning,” the press release said

In the release, state School Superintendent Richard Woods stated, “As Georgia’s State School Superintendent and a former classroom teacher, I firmly believe learning cursive is more than just a writing skill, it’s a connection to history, critical thinking, and personal expression.”

Woods continued, “In an age of digital communication, the ability to read and write in cursive remains essential. It allows students to engage with foundational documents, develop fine motor skills, and write with individuality and fluency. Cursive writing builds cognitive connections that support literacy and learning across subjects.

“That’s why Georgia has preserved and prioritized cursive instruction as part of a well-rounded education,” he said. “We’re committed to developing students who are not only college- and career-ready but also confident in their ability to read, write, and think for themselves.”

To earn the Proficiency Ribbon, schools must show that 90% of students can write their name in cursive. To earn the Ribbon of Distinction, 90% of students must also be able to write the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in cursive. A complete list of award winners can be found at www.gadoe.org.