Colquitt players win five singles,

four doubles titles at state Published 5:20 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

MOULTRIE – Players representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority earned five singles and four doubles championships at the recent GRPA state tennis tournament.

The tournament was held Tuesday through Friday at the Lynda Baxter Moseley Tennis Courts.

Competing were 47 players from GRPA Districts II and III.

Moultrie-Colquitt County players winning singles titles were Mark Carlson Niday, 10U boys; Scarlett Allegood, 14U girls; Julia Costin, 16U girls; Josh Scroggins, 18U boys; and Jaelyn Wier, 18U girls.

Moultrie-Colquitt players who claimed runner-up medals were Ruby DeMott, 12U girls; Harrison Lampman, 16U boys; Allie Rowley, 16U girls; Bailee Fountain 18U boys; and Laura Gonzales, 18U girls.

In doubles matches, local players won two divisions and were runners-up in another.

Winners were Maddux Simmons and Jaiden Howell, 14U boys, and Sadie-Laurel Cato and Ruby DeMott, 12U girls.

The runner-up team was the 16U boys doubles team made up of Harrison Lampman and Lendon Wiggins.

In mixed doubles, it was all Moultrie-Colquitt County in 16U and 18U.

The 18U winners were Josh Scroggins and Laura Gonzales and the 16U winning team included Lendon Wiggins and Julia Costin.

The 18U runner-up team included Bailee Fountain and Jaelyn Wier. The 16U runners-up were Harrison Lampman and Allie Rowley.

Players represented Bacon (Bacon), Moultrie-Colquitt County (MC), Jeff Davis County (JD), Appling County (AC), Brantley County (BC), Pierce County (PC), Ware County (Ware) and Wayne County (WC).

State tournament results

10U boys singles

Semifinals: Mark Carlson Niday (M-C) over Abe Goodson (Bacon County.)

Finals: Niday over Hampton Ross (JD), 8-1.

12U girls singles

First round: Ruby DeMott (MC) over Preslee Spell (AC) 8-0.

Semifinals: DeMott over Ellen Bowers (BC) 8-2; Emory Lee (BC) over Sadie-Laurel Cato (MC) 8-5.

Finals: Lee over DeMott 8-5.

14U boys singles

First round: Jackson Coates (PC) over Maddux Simmons (MC) 8-6; Bentley Edwards (Bacon) over Robert Brown (MC) 8-0; Jaiden Howell (MC) over Noah Carver (Bacon) 8-1.

Semifinals: Nick Carter (WC) over Howell 8-0.

Finals: Carter over Edwards.

14U girls singles

Semifinals: Scarlett Allegood (MC) over Elizabeth Vickers (Ware) 8-4.

Finals: Allegood over Kylee Ross (JD) 8-2.

16U boys singles

First round: Christian Dunn (JD) over Lendon Wiggins (MC) 8-2.

Semifinals: Harrison Lampman (MC) over Eli Griffin (JD) 8-4.

Finals: Bentley Poe (JD) over Lampman 8-4.

16U girls singles

Semifinals: Allie Rowley (MC) over Hannah Hart (Ware) 8-0.

Finals: Julia Costin (MC) over Rowley 8-1.

18U boys singles

Semifinals: Josh Scroggins (MC) over Landon Soloman (JD) 8-2.

Finals: Scroggins over Bailee Fountain (MC) 8-5.

18U girls singles

Finals: Jaelyn Wier (MC) over Laura Gonzales (MC) 8-6.

12U girls doubles

Finals: Sadie-Laurel Cato/Ruby DeMott (MC) over Preslee Spell/McClun (AC) 8-2.

14U boys doubles

Finals: Maddux Simmons/Jaiden Howell (MC) over McKever/Weiner (JD) 8-5.

14U girls doubles

Finals: Danya Ballinger/Kylie Ross (JD) over Taylor/Ricketson (JD) 8-1.

16U boys doubles

Finals: Bentley Poe/Christian Dunn (JD) over Harrison Lampman/Lendon Wiggins (MC) 8-0.

16U mixed doubles

Finals: Lendon Wiggins/Julia Costin (MC) over Harrison Lampman/Allie Rowley (MC) 9-7.

18U mixed doubles

Finals: Josh Scroggins/Laura Gonzales (MC) over Bailee Fountain/Jaelyn Wier (MC) default.