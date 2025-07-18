Titans Swimming Academy

having excellent summer Published 12:57 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Titans Swimming Academy has made waves this summer with two remarkable achievements: capturing the 2025 Georgia Swimming Southern Short Course Summer League (SSCSL) championship and qualifying 25 athletes for the upcoming AAU Junior Olympic Games.

TSA claimed the SSCSL championship on July 13 in Macon. The team’s swimmers posted a number of top finishes and person bests.

Four TSA swimmers earned high point awards in their age groups: Claire Dove, 13; Mary Frances Dove, 15; Anna Lupo, 18; and Jase Hendricks, 17.

“These athletes continue to raise the bar with every meet,” said Jaime Huante, the head coach and director of the Titans Swimming Academy. “Winning both individual high point honors and the team title in such a competitive league reflects the commitment and strength of our swimmers, coaches and families.”

The TSA short course championship girls team includes Vivi Delk, 8; Sadie Pierce, 9; Addy Senkbeil, 11; Caroline Askew and Taylor Beth Bass, 12; Veronika Brace and Taylnn Cook and Claire Dove, 13; Ella Branch and Lizzie Hendricks, 14; Hannah Bilello, Cindy Jo Cooper and Mary Frances Dove, 15; Kayla Bruce, Harlow Delk and Abby Lupo, 16; Alexa Maag, 17; and Hannah Huante and Anna Lupo, 18.

The boys team includes Thad Wingate, 10; Jonah Bilello and Jackson Miles, 11; Jax Hart and Maddux Simmons, 14; and Jase Hendricks, 17.

The 25 divers who qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic Games will compete on July 22-27 at the Cy-Fair Natatorium in Houston, Texas.

As one of the nation’s largest youth sporting events, the Junior Olympics provide a platform for swimmers to showcase their skills in a long course format against other top athletes from around the country.

The athletes who qualified are:

• Veronika Brace (13) – 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

• Mark Carlson Niday (9) – 50 breaststroke.

• Madelyn Griffin (10) – 50 free.

• Taylnn Cook (13) – 50 free, 100 free and 20 free.

• Henry Lancaster (10) – 50 free, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly.

• Claire Dove (13) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 fly.

• Jonah Bilello (11) – 50 free, 100 free, 50 back.

• Jackson Miles (11) – 50 fly.

• Jaiden Howell (13) – 50 free.

• Caroline Askew (12) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly.

• Hannah Bilello (14) – 50 free.

• Ella Branch (14) – 50 free.

• Lizzie Hendricks (14) – 50 free.

• Selah Huante (14) – 50 free, 100 free.

• Gracie Strickland (14) – 50 free

• Taylor Beth Bass (12) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 50 breast.

• Mary Frances Dove (15) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 Free, 200 individual medley.

• Kayla Bruce (16) – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 IM.

• Harlow Delk (16) – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly.

• Abby Lupo (16) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly.

• Jason Hendricks (17) – 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM.

• Lauren Maag (17) – 50 free

• Hannah Huante (18) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM.

•Anna Lupo (18) – 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM.

“We are incredibly proud of every swimmer who qualified this year,” said assistant coach Sara Bass. “This group has trained hard and it’s exciting to see them represent our academy on the national stage.”

In addition to national level qualifications, TSA swimmers also earned spots at the 2025 Georgia Swimming Long Course State Championships, including both the 14-and-Under Age Group Championships and the Senior State Championships.

The 14-and-Under State qualifiers are Mark Carlson Niday, Madelyn Griffin, Jackson Miles, Caroline Askew, Taylor Beth Bass and Claire Dove.

The Senior State qualifiers are Mary Frances Dove, Abby Lupo, Hannah Huante and Anna Lupo.

The Georgia Swimming Long Course Senior State Championships will be held July 24-27 in Athens.

The Georgia Swimming Age Group Long Course State Championships is scheduled for July 17-20 in Columbus.

“We are proud to represent South Georgia at the local, state and national level,” Jaime Huante said. “This summer has shown what’s possible when young athletes are supported and empowered to chase their goals.”

Huante added that TSA appreciates the Moultrie Family YMCA, whose partnership and facilities have been vital to the team’s grown and success.