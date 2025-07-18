Moultrie Scene Bridal Issue now available! Published 4:15 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

The Moultrie Scene Bridal Issue is always special because we get to focus on local people on one of the most important days of their lives.

Our featured wedding is that of Alex and Abbi Hinson, which took place last October, but we also give glimpses into the festivities surrounding the weddings of others as they share what venues, caterers, florists, etc., they used to make their special day even more extraordinary. Feel free to take notes.

We’ve also added profiles of some local service providers — Ana Cruz of The Villas at Indian Lake, pastry chef Kelli Taranto and Corey Brice McCants of The Carriage House florist. Each took interesting routes to create their businesses, and we’re glad we could tell their tales.

Cruz describes planning birthday parties and wedding celebrations for her dolls when she was a little girl. That passion was put on hold for many years, but began to be realized in 2016 when she founded Delmar Decoraciones y Mas, Inc. In spite of the challenges of COVID — or perhaps because of them — she relocated to Moultrie, where she was able to buy property on Indian Lake and open The Villas.

Taranto started off as an accountant, but a class at an art supply store opened the door to cake decorating. She was hooked. With a nudge from her husband, she enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. Her journey from there to Moultrie ran through Atlanta’s Ritz Carlton Buckhead and The Cloister at Sea Island.

McCants, like Cruz, fell into his niche early in life. He grew up in his mother’s florist shop. He went on to work at Sea Island Resort, but as he thought about opening his own shop, circumstance led him to Moultrie.

We won’t spoil the details for you: Read all about the three of them — and much more — in the pages of this issue of Moultrie Scene magazine.