Summer skills camp Published 11:58 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Former Colquitt County pitcher Cole Holder gives some instruction to a youngster at the Colquitt County Summer Skills Pitching Camp held Wednesday at the Fundamental Factory. The two-day camp drew some 35 youngsters in grades 3 through 8. Colquitt County baseball coaches and former players worked with the youngsters. A defensive specialty camp will be held July 21 and 22 at the Fundamental Factory. For more information contact Tony Kirkland at 912-429-2068 or Greg Tillery at 229-891-8190. (Wayne Grandy/The Moultrie Observer)