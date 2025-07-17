SRTC inducts new members into honor society Published 8:08 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

THOMASVILLE — On the evening of July 10, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at Southern Regional Technical College inducted 13 new members into the organization. The formal ceremony was held at SRTC-Tifton.

Among the 2025 Summer NTHS inductees were Jose Guzman of Omega, Stephanie Brito-Estrada of Norman Park, Maria Johnson of Moultrie and Wilson Petithomme of Moultrie.

Campus Director KaCee Holt said, “It is such an honor to see so many of our SRTC students excelling in our programs and being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. Through this organization, we have the opportunity to celebrate SRTC student academic achievements and recognize their commitment to their education, program, and communities. We are glad these NTHS inductees chose to start here and look forward to seeing them use their skills and education for the betterment of southwest Georgia.”

As a national organization, the purpose of NTHS is to promote the ideals of honesty, service, leadership, career development, and skilled workmanship, according to a press release from SRTC. NTHS rewards meritorious achievement in technical education and assists technical students in their pursuit of educational and career goals. Nationwide, NTHS works to develop a greater awareness within the American business, industry, and service communities about the talents and abilities of students engaged in technical education and provides technical students with a greater awareness of the world of work.

Benefits of membership in NTHS include a diploma or certificate seal indicating membership, three letters of recommendation sent upon request to any business, industry, or educational institution where the member applies, and an excellent resume entry denoting leadership and participation in a student organization. To maintain eligibility for membership, the student must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0.