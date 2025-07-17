Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program graduates seventh class of physicians Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its seventh class of residents, June 21. The ceremony took place at Ameris Bank Medical Education Center where graduates recieved recognization for their accomplishments and received their diplomas.

The Class of 2025 included Monica Drummond, DO; Charles Haddad, MD; and Bayan Suleiman, MD.

“This is the seventh year that we have had the privilege of honoring our graduating family medicine residents and celebrating the continued growth of graduate medical education in Southwest Georgia,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Georgia South has grown from a vision to a thriving program that not only trains the next generation of physicians, but also meets a critical need for healthcare access in our region. We are proud of what we have accomplished—and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

Drummond, Haddad, and Suleiman began their residency training in the summer of 2022.

Drummond plans on practicing outpatient medicine in South Florida. Haddad will practice family medicine at Millennium Physician Group in Jacksonville, Florida. Suleiman will be practicing family medicine in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“It is always rewarding to see our residents graduate and transition into independent practice,” said Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program Director Kirby Smith, DO. “These physicians have trained tirelessly over the past three years and are more than ready to make a lasting impact in their communities. Whether they stay local or move on to serve elsewhere, we are confident in the quality of care they will provide and the professionalism they will uphold.”

Residency is the final step before doctors begin practicing on their own. The three-year program allows its participants to gain knowledge on various specialties by completing focused rotations in areas like radiology and orthopedics. Other rotation areas include critical care, practice management and dermatology. Residents also work at the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Clinic, which allows them to build relationships with their patients.

“Graduate medical education continues to be one of the most impactful initiatives we have ever undertaken,” said Hospital Authority Chairman John Griffin. “Through our residency programs, we are creating a sustainable solution to physician shortages in rural areas and offering high-quality training that prepares doctors for the real-world demands of modern medicine.”