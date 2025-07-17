Cannon applauds grant to support adult arts program Published 12:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

ATLANTA – State Representative Chas Cannon (R-Moultrie) applauds the recent Project Grant funding that was awarded to the Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority to support an Active Adults Arts & Crafts project. The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, recently announced a $5,000 grant for this organization as a part of its General Operating Support, Project and Arts Education Program grants.

“The award of this grant is a testament to the value that the Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority brings to our citizens,” said Rep. Cannon. “I’m grateful that organizations in our district are competing for the critical financial resources they need to continue providing recreational opportunities to the members of our community. I am proud to see Colquitt County recognized in this meaningful way.”

GCA recently announced more than $1.3 million in competitive grant funding that will be distributed to recipients in 49 counties across the state through GCA’s General Operating Support, Project and Arts Education Program grants. Funds awarded by GCA include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. A total of 177 grants were awarded during GCA’s initial disbursements for fiscal year 2026.

GCA seeks to empower the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support this industry, preserve cultural heritage and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences.