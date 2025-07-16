Pedestrian hit, killed on Central Avenue Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

MOULTRIE — An elderly pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Central Avenue Saturday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2012 Mazda 6i driven by Patricia Green, 66, was traveling east on West Central Avenue about 9:45 p.m. The pedestrian, 71-year-old John Warren, was walking south on Third Street Southwest. The pedestrian entered into the roadway of West Central Avenue and was not in the crosswalk, the GSP said.

The Mazda struck the pedestrian with its front-end bumper in the eastbound lane of Central Avenue, the GSP incident report said.

The pedestrian came to a final rest off the right shoulder of West Central Avenue. The Mazda came to a controlled final rest in the eastbound lane.

The incident report states that the driver of the Mazda was not injured

The pedestrian was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center. The GSP report doesn’t say whether he died at the scene or after he arrived at the hospital.