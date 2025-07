Offensive strategy chat Published 7:48 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Colquitt County offensive line coach Bryce Giddens, left, and receivers coach Quin Roberson talk during a break in the action at the padded camp held on Tuesday at the high school. The two were teammates on the 2008 and 2009 Packer football teams. Roberson is rejoining the staff at his high school alma mater after serving as the offensive coordinator at Westlake last season. (Wayne Grandy/The Moultrie Observer)