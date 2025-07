Niday returns shot

in state tournament Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Mark Carlson Niday, representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, returns a shot in his 10U boys singles match against Wayne County’s Ford Carter on Tuesday in the first round of the GRPA state tennis tournament. The state tournament is being held at the Lynda Baxter Moseley Tennis Courts. (Wayne Grandy/The Moultrie Observer)