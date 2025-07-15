NAMI Night to feature Turning Point official Published 11:31 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MOULTRIE — Glenn Ritchie, LCSW, assistant program director at Turning Point Outpatient Clinic, will speak on “In My Wellness Era” during the August NAMI Night.

The monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is held the first Tuesday of every month at First Methodist Church fellowship hall, Fifth Avenue at Second Street Southeast.

Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m., the presentation starts at 5:45, and support groups meet at 6:30.