Hill is honored at Juneteenth Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Rev R.L. Baker announced that the 4th Annual Juneteenth Community Humanitarian Award was presented to Colquitt County School Board Member Trudie Hill for her unwavering commitment and service to the entire community.

Hill actively serves the community on various boards and committees, holds leadership roles in her church, and has a long-standing commitment to education as a teacher and member of the Board of Education.

“The Juneteenth Committee is honored to recognize Mrs. Hill for her dedication and service, ” said Baker.