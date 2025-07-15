Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awards grant to

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has received a $33,562 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

The grant, which will continue through September of 2025, will help finance the purchase of laptop computers, in-car printers and stands for every patrol unit.

“Our goal, with the help of this grant, will make our deputies more efficient when it comes to incident reports, wreck reports and citations. By having these tools, it also speeds up time for our citizens to gain access to the reports they need,” said Sheriff Rod Howell.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is a rural county of more than 500 square miles. According to the sheriff’s office, not many years ago, they patrolled with three deputies per shift. Now, they have six per shift.

The mission is to provide residents timely service and that includes response time to calls and getting paperwork to them, as well, stated the sheriff’s office.

“This grant is a game changer for CCSO in providing better technology for our deputies,” said Howell.

For more information on the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office award, contact Sheriff Rod Howell at (229) 616-7430, or e-mail rod.howell@colquittcountyga.gov.

For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.