All-Sports Points Report Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Colquitt County has posted this sign outside the weight room for its athletes to see how their teams performed in Region 1-6A in 2024-2025. Athletic director Cleve Edwards said he hopes the Packer athletes will use it as an incentive during the 2025-2026 seasons. ‘I think it’s valuable for the kids and coaches to see how they finished last year,’ Edwards said. Colquitt County finished third in the region in 2024-2025 with three championships (football, fast-pitch softball and boys golf) and three runners-up (wrestling duals, girls basketball and girls tennis). Richmond Hill, which had eight region championships, finished first overall with 184 points.