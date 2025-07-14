SRTC’s entire Vet Tech cohort passes national exam Published 3:48 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

THOMASVILLE — For the third consecutive year, Southern Regional Technical College’s Veterinary Technology program graduates achieved a 100% passage rate on the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE). The VTNE is a comprehensive 3-hour, 170-question exam administered by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards that covers nine essential domains of veterinary technician responsibility.

The graduates include Ykemia Young of Doerun.

Alana Brady, Angelica Claudio Mirabal, Brianna Maloney, Makala Patrick, and Y’kemia Young completed their coursework in the spring semester. They were pinned in May of 2025 and are eligible to take part in the college’s commencement ceremony on July 29. Each graduate passed their board exam on the first attempt. This 100% first-attempt pass rate is a major accomplishment for this program and its students, as that percentage is well above the national average of 70.31% for similar programs.

SRTC’s Veterinary Technology seven-semester program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Accreditation Committee on Veterinary Education and Activities (CVTEA). Program graduates receive the Associate of Applied Science degree, are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Examination, and are qualified to apply for credentials as a Licensed Veterinary Technician in the state of Georgia.

“We are so proud of this special group of students for achieving a 100% pass rate on the VTNE,” said Veterinary Technology Program Director Dr. Jennifer Mason, DVM. “They have truly made teaching a joy, and we look forward to what they will accomplish in the field of Veterinary Medicine!”