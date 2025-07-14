Red Cross urges monetary donations to help Kerr County Published 4:20 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

MOULTRIE — With the devastation and loss of life in Kerr County, Texas, since the flood of July 4, many people want to make donations in order to help the residents of Kerr County. The Moultrie Observer has contacted the Red Cross to find out what all is needed at this time.

Katie Baratone Zwerk, interim executive director/regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Georgia, said, “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from across the country and are continuously grateful for your dedication to our mission.”

At this time the thing that is needed most is money. Monetary donations can be sent to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country “Kerr County Relief Fund.” Go to kerrcountytx.gov for the information.

Checks made payable to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund may be mailed to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, 241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, Texas, 78028.

Any amount of donation is greatly appreciated. Kerr County is also asking that all in-kind donations be held at this time.