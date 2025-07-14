Bridge replacement under way on J.R. Suber Road Published 4:56 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

MOULTRIE — Colquitt County Road Department removed the wooden bridge on J.R. Suber Road Monday morning.

The county announced the move in a Monday afternoon press release.

J.R. Suber Road will be closed from address 1152 through 1364 for about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

The wooden bridge will be replaced with a concrete one, the county said.

Motorists east of that area can drive east to get to Ellenton Omega Road, while motorists west of it can drive west to eventually reach Ellenton Norman Park Road.

For additional information, please contact Road Superintendent Stan Kirksey or Administrative Assistant Wanda Purvis at the Roads & Bridges Department, (229) 616-7480.