Edwards applauds GHSA

transfer rule changes Published 9:08 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

MOULTRIE – Starting August 1, the Georgia High School Association will begin implementing changes to its transfer rules.

Of particular interest is the change in the bona fide move requirement.

In an effort to ensure that moves to a new school are legitimate, families of transferring athletes will now have to provide more documentation.

The GHSA will begin requiring copies of driver’s licenses, utility bills, lease agreements and proof of vacating a previous residence.

Also, athletes transferring to a third high school after the ninth grade will be ineligible for one year.

The changes are a response to athletes and their families changing schools to join more successful programs.

“This is going to make it tougher for kids to change schools and help create ‘all-star’ teams,” said Colquitt County athletic director Cleve Edwards.

Athletes and their families are more tempted to change schools in areas where there are a number of schools in close proximity.

“The next closest school to us is about 35 miles away,” Edwards said. “There are areas where schools are five miles apart.”

The opportunity for players to pick schools “is not what high school sports is supposed to be,” Edwards said.

“This is a significant change. It’s a step in the right direction and will help level the playing field some.”

Transferring athletes in the Atlanta area have made it more difficult for schools in other areas of the state to compete for state championships.

Edwards, who grew up in Adel and who coached at Cook High before becoming Colquitt County’s athletic director three years ago, says he enjoys being in an area where a large majority of the players grew up looking forward to playing for their community team.

“Here, kids are Packers and are committed to their school and their programs,” he said.