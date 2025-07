17 Colquitt players

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority and GRPA District III will be represented by 17 boys and girls in the GRPA state tennis tournament.

The tournament will begin on Tuesday at the Lynda Baxter Moseley Tennis Courts.

District II, which represents Wayne, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Pierce, Appling, Ware and Brantley counties, will send 30 players to the state tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to run though Thursday.

District III will be represented by the winners and runners-up at the District III tournament, also held in Moultrie.

The winners were Sadie-Laurel Cato, Scarlett Allegood, Harrison Lampman, Maddux Simmons, Jaiden Howell, Jaelyn Wier, Julia Costin, Mark Carlson Niday and Bailee Fountain.

The runners-up were Ruby DeMott, Libba Dykes, Lendon Wiggins, Robert Brown, Laura Gonzales, Allie Rowley, Hank Dykes and Joshua Scroggins.

Tuesday’s first-round state tournament matches include:

• 10U boys singles: Mark Carlson Niday, Colquitt County, vs. Ford Carter, Wayne County, 8:30 a.m.; Abe Goodman, Bacon County vs. Hampton Ross, Jeff Davis, 9:15 a.m.

• 10U boys doubles: Mark Carlson Niday and Hank Dykes are unopposed.

12U girls singles: Ellen Bowers, Brantley County, bye; Preslee Spell, Appling County, vs. Ruby DeMott, Colquitt County, 9:15 a.m.; Emory Lee, Brantley County, vs. Allie Newell, Douglas-Coffee, 9:15 a.m.; Sadie-Laurel Cato, bye.

• 12U girls doubles: Spell and McClun, Appling County, vs. Cato and DeMott, Colquitt County, in finals.

• 14U boys singles: Maddux Simmons, Colquitt County, vs. Jackson Coates, Pierce County, 8:30 a.m.; Robert Brown, Colquitt County vs. Bentley Edwards, Bacon County, 8:30 a.m.; Jaiden Howell, Colquitt County, vs. Noah Carver, Bacon County, 8:30 a.m.; Nick Carter, Wayne County, bye.

• 14U boys doubles: McKever/Weiner, Jeff Davis, vs. Simmons/Howell, Colquitt County, noon.

• 14U girls: Scarlett Allegood, Colquitt County, bye; Elizabeth Vickers, Ware County, vs. Danya Ballinger, Jeff Davis, 9:15 a.m.; Libba Dykes, Colquitt County vs. Ramsey Blanton, Wayne County, 9:15 a.m.; Kylie Ross, Jeff Davis, bye;

• 14U girls doubles; Allegood/Dykes, Colquitt County, vs. Taylor/Ricketson, Jeff Davis, noon; Ray/Yawn, Bacon County, vs. Ballenger/Ross, Jeff Davis, noon.

• 16U boys singles: Bentley Poe, Jeff Davis, bye; Christian Dunn, Jeff Davis, vs. Lendon Wiggins, Colquitt County, 8:30 a.m.; Eli Griffin, Jeff Davis, vs. Hunter Hutto, Bacon County, 8:30 a.m.; Harrison Lampman, Colquitt County, bye.

• 16U boys doubles; Lampman/Wiggins, Colquitt County, vs. Hutto Kominecy, Bacon County, noon; Poe/Dunn, Jeff Davis, bye.

• 16U girls singles: Hannah Hart, Ware County, vs. Allie Rowley, Colquitt County, 9:15 a.m.; Julia Costin, Colquitt County, bye.

• 16U girls doubles; Rowley/Costin, Colquitt County, unopposed.

• 18U boys singles: Landon Soloman, Jeff Davis, vs. Joshua Scroggins, Colquitt County, 10 a.m.; Bailee Fountain, Colquitt County, bye.

• 18U boys doubles: Scroggins/Fountain unopposed.

• 18U girls singles: Jaelyn Wier, Colquitt County, vs. Laura Gonzales, Colquitt County, in finals.

• 18U girls doubles: Wier/Gonzales, unopposed.

• 16U mixed doubles: Wiggins/Costin, Colquitt County, vs. Lampman/Rowley, Colquitt County, in finals.

• 18U mixed doubles: Scroggins/Gonzales, Colquitt County, vs. Fountain/Wier, Colquitt County, in finals.

• 14U mixed doubles: Howell/Allegood, Colquitt County, vs. Simmons/Dykes, Colquitt County, in finals.