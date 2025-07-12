Myrick, Chapura, Madison

to lead middle school teams Published 6:05 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

MOULTRIE – Todd Myrick will get his first head-coaching opportunity this year when Colquitt County’s sixth,- seventh- and eighth-grade football teams begin play next month.

Myrick, who many know as a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy and a school resource officer, has been named the new head coach of the sixth-grade football team.

He has previously served as a community coach assisting the eighth-grade team for two years and the seventh-grade team for eight years.

Myrick also is a former three-year Colquitt County football letterman who was a senior offensive lineman on the 1994 state championship team.

“The transition’s been pretty smooth,” Myrick said. “I’ve got a really good staff.

Myrick’s assistant coaches are Brett Hightower, Glenn Jackson, Austin Lairsey, Marvion McDonald, Greg Tillery and Chris Naquin.

The staff has a number of veteran coaches, including Tillery, a former Packer varsity player, defensive line coach and athletic director.

McDonald is in his first year as an assistant in the Packers program, but fans will remember him as a fine Colquitt County player.

He was a receiver for the Packers from 2016-2018 and as a senior, he caught 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns for the 14-1 state runner-up team

He had 21 pass receptions in 2017 when the Packers went 11-4 and also finished as the state’s runner-up.

He finished his career with 42 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns.

“Boy, he was excited to get a chance to coach with us,” Myrick said of McDonald.

Myrick has been with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years and has been a school resource officer for 17 years.

Andy Chapura is returning to again lead the Packers seventh-grade program.

He has had a long and versatile career for the Packers, also serving as a junior varsity soccer coach and varsity swimming coach.

His staff will include Tyrell Cheevers, Brandon Coleman, Will Flowers, Jarvis Lambright, Jon Scroggins and Freddie Williams.

The sixth- and seventh-grade teams will open conference play on Wednesday, Aug. 20, with games at Hahira.

Nate Madison is starting his third season as the eighth-grade team’s head coach. Two years ago, his team won the conference championship.

He also served as an assistant coach on the seventh-grade team for seven seasons.

The rest of the eighth-grade team’s staff includes Kamaren Barnes, Brandon Cope, Torrey Edwards, Darrell Moore, Travis Register and Blake Thomason.

Register, the former sixth-grade head coach, will serve as the eighth-grade team’s defensive coordinator.

The eighth-graders will open conference play on Thursday, August 21, at Hahira.

The middle school teams will play host to a jamboree on Saturday, August 9, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Play will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teams from Fort Valley, Fitzgerald, Mitchell County, Cook County and Lanier County.

The rest of the eight-team conference includes Valdosta, Lowndes, Tift County, Coffee, Pine Grove and Thomas County Central.

The 2025 middle school softball team will be under the direction of veteran coach Danny Blaylock.

His assistants will be Tess Davis, Andrew Rollins and Mack Crosby.

Kellie Calhoun will return to coach the middle school volleyball team. Josie Wade will be her assistant.

Tyler Dismuke will coach the cross county teams.