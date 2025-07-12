Football season tickets on sale Published 12:23 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Colquitt County football season ticket holders who want to purchase their tickets at the high school ticket office can do so through Wednesday, July 23.

The tickets are $100 per seat. The Packers will play six home games during the regular season, beginning with the season-opener on Friday, August 15, against Benedictine.

Season tickets not picked up by July 23 will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8 a.m. on July 24.

The ticket office will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.- noon on Fridays.

Reserved seat tickets purchased at the ticket office can be paid for with cash, check sor debit/credit cards.

Debit/credit card purchases will be subject to a service charge.

Mail-in payments must be received by July 18.

Those who have questions should call 890-6252.