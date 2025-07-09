Hwy. 133 traffic to shift in Worth County Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

ALBANY — Drivers heading toward Albany on Highway 133 should be vigilant for a traffic shift in Worth County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the contractor widening State Route 133 in Worth County from north of the Colquitt County line to north of State Route 112 plans to shift traffic onto the newly paved road Thursday.

Traffic will be shifted to new lanes beginning just south of Bridgeboro-Anderson City Road then return to its current alignment just north of the same road, GDOT said.

GDOT urged drives to slow down in the work zone and pay attention to signs directing traffic.

The traffic shift is the latest step in a series of construction projects that will make Highway 133 four lanes from Valdosta to Albany.