HARRY MARTINEZ: The Spiritual Warrior Published 7:40 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The United States has just celebrated its national independence. The struggle for life, liberty and happiness came at an enormous price, paid with the lives of men and women who sacrificed their homes, families and even themselves. That war for independence was just the beginning of the continuing struggle faced by every generation to maintain and preserve that which came at such a high cost. Their selfless acts and sacrifices are forever embedded in the minds of those who cherish freedom.

While the struggles for external freedom continue, there is a valued organism that has great importance for a nation. It is the spiritual warrior who lives and functions in the context of Biblical Truth. This individual is one who has placed their faith in Christ and is pursuing learning the Word of God, confident of Jesus’ promise … “To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32 NIV).

The freedom of which Jesus spoke transcended the external, for at the time of Jesus ministry, the Jews were under the heel of the Rome. He was speaking of that which is spiritual, that which occurs in the inner man who has a relationship and daily with God and able to counter the sin nature which seeks to continue its hold on the believer in order to render that individual useless and powerless in the spiritual warfare. Thus, Peter warns … “Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that your brothers throughout the world are undergoing the same kind of sufferings: (1 Peter 5:8-9 NIV).

The prophet Isaiah gave a six-fold description of the spiritual warrior who becomes a preserving factor in his nation. Of first importance is that, “He who walks righteously [before God and man]. That is a life style of faith, of hope and love, walking ac cording to God’s divine standards. Next, … “he speaks what is right,” that is, his speech demonstrates sincerity, integrity and truthfulness. This individual demonstrates honesty and fairness in dealing with others, provides a stable home environment for his family and holds in high regard those in positions of authority. “Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers” (Gal 6:10 NIV). “Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone” (Col 4:5-6 NIV).

A third characteristic of the spiritual warrior is his rejection of unjust gain by extortion. His life is not motivated by the love of money but instead seasoned with grace. Fourthly he demonstrates personal integrity … [he] “keeps his hands from accepting bribes,” avoids favoritism and renders just decisions. “He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers” (Ps 1:3 NIV). Fifthly … “[he] stops his ears against plots of murder” refusing to be a part of any conspiracy against established authority or other individuals. In doing so, he avoids being reactive or functioning from emotion. His thoughts are rational thus freeing himself of hatred, bitterness, from a vindictive spirit. His life illustrates the principles in Scripture … “the heart of the righteous weighs its answers” (Prov 15:28a NIV).

Finally, the spiritual warrior … “shuts his eyes against contemplating evil” (Isa 33:15 NIV). In this, he rises to the peak of Godly living. He evaluates his actions in light of God’s Word and uses Truth against Satan’s evil schemes. James encouraged fellow warriors to … “Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come near to God and he will come near to you” (James 4:7 NIV).

Harry Martinez, a resident of Albany, is a retired minister who served a nondenominational congregation in Florida. His weekly column appears in several South Georgia newspapers.