Authority calls special meeting Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The South Georgia Government Services Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the City of Thomasville Council Chambers, 144 E. Jackson St. in Thomasville.

Among items on the agenda are an audit presentation, the CNSNext Fiber to the Home Study, an accounts billing services collections contract, capital outlays, an expansion of the CNSNext Customer Engagement Facility, and telephone regulatory concerns.