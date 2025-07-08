Valdosta State University announces Spring 2025 graduates Published 10:06 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

VALDOSTA— Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Spring 2025. The list includes the following Moultrie-area students.

Asa Ballard of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Mashayla Banks of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Hudson Bowen of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Russell Brown of Norman Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Leah Edwards of Norman Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Lauren Gilliard of Ochlocknee has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Estefani Gomez-Cardenas of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Melissa Gutierrez-Torres of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

Abigail Hamilton of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Kendall Humphries of Sale City has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

John Lund of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Enrique Martinez of Omega has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12.

Mayra Martinez of Norman Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Jason Norman of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Mira Patel of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Zurisadai Rodriguez-Falcon of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.

Diana Romulo Morgado of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Samantha Salazar-Perez of Berlin has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Cody Shiver of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

DeAurian Simpson of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.

Sydney Smith of Coolidge has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Art.

Alyssa Spangler of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Julie Thompson of Moultrie has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Miguel Uriostigue of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

Josie Wade of Norman Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education (Grades 4-8).

Jillian Weakland of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Mason Williams of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Kailie Wingate of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Hunter Yarbrough of Funston has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in American Sign Language / English Interpreting.