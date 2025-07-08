United Way and Ameris Bank partner to “Stuff the Bus” Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

MOULTRIE – United Way of Colquitt County and Ameris Bank joined forces this month to ensure every student in the community starts the school year prepared. Through the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive, the community can donate essential items that will directly benefit local children in need.

From July 1 through July 31, new school supplies can be dropped off at any Ameris Bank location or at the United Way of Colquitt County office, located at 116 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie. For added convenience, supporters can shop from the Amazon Wishlist at https://a.co/eGp1DJl or visit www.uwccga.org/stuffthebus for more information.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are expected to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school shopping this year, including clothing, electronics, and school supplies. For many households, these costs create a real financial strain. The goal of “Stuff the Bus” is to help ease that burden and give every child an equal opportunity to succeed in the classroom.

Items most needed include backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors, and ear buds. Donations collected will be distributed to schools and nonprofit agencies across Colquitt County to support students as they head into the new school year.

“Every backpack, every pencil, every donation makes a difference,” said organizers “Together, we can fill the bus—and fill the need.”

This campaign is part of Ameris Bank’s broader community engagement initiative, “Fiercely Committed to Community,” and reflects United Way’s mission to mobilize local support to improve lives.

For questions or to get involved, contact United Way of Colquitt County at (229) 985-2627.