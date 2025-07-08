Residents receive

tax assessments Published 10:18 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County residents started getting their 2025 Annual Property Assessment notices, dated June 30, over the weekend. The last date to file a written appeal for this year’s property assessment is Aug. 14. Last year, many residents saw a significant increase in their property assessments and subsequent taxes.

Colquitt County Board of Tax Assessors Chief Appraiser Jim Mac Booth told county commissioners last July that the value increases were widespread throughout the community, except for one neighborhood in Northwest Moultrie. The average percent of increase for the entire county was 17%, he said. He attributed the increases in the annual property tax assessments to the sales of homes.

Last year, according to Booth, 800 residents appealed their property assessments and, when asked by County Administrator Chas Cannon at the July 1 commission meeting, he said there were still 58 left to resolve.

When the county set last year’s millage rate, Cannon told the commissioners that it was the third lowest in the state. The county millage rates last year were 9.974 for the unincorporated area and 13.383 for incorporated.

At the county commission meeting last week, Commissioner Paul Nagy asked when the tax digest would be given to them, so that the county can set this year’s millage rate. Cannon told him they should have it shortly. The tax digest is a listing of all of the properties within the county with their assessed values, and this is used to set the annual millage rate for local governments.